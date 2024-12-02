Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 2/4 conducts Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    BLT 2/4 conducts Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, board onto a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.) during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 5, 2024. The TRAP exercise showcased advanced trauma life support capabilities and evaluated the platoon’s rapid respond and recovery tactics of downed aircraft, personnel and equipment in isolated locations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    VIRIN: 241205-M-QJ950-1118
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, BLT 2/4 conducts Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Trevor BishopWilliams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRAP
    Landing Zone
    Camp Hansen
    MV-22 Osprey
    INDOPACIFIC
    VMM-262

