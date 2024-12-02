Adm. Stephen Koehler Hosts Virtual Key Leader Engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, hosts a virtual key leader engagement with partners from 16 navies, Dec. 4, 2024. The leaders discussed challenges and opportunities for naval logistics cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)