    Adm. Stephen Koehler Hosts Virtual Key Leader Engagment [Image 1 of 2]

    Adm. Stephen Koehler Hosts Virtual Key Leader Engagment

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, hosts a virtual key leader engagement with partners from 16 navies, Dec. 4, 2024. The leaders discussed challenges and opportunities for naval logistics cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Key Leader Engagement
    COMPACFLT
    Virtual
    Naval Logistics

