Adm. Stephen Koehler Hosts Virtual Key Leader Engagment

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, hosts a virtual key leader engagement with partners from 16 navies, Dec. 4, 2024. The leaders discussed challenges and opportunities for naval logistics cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Key leader engagements remain vitally important to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing venues to strengthen relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 20:36
|Photo ID:
|8784197
|VIRIN:
|241204-N-UL352-1028
|Resolution:
|7088x5063
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
