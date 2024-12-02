Tripoli Sailors qualify in 50. Cal

241204-N-IL330-1074
Chief Gunner’s Mate David Stevens, from Westerville, Ohio, fires an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a crew-served weapons qualification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 4, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 15:27
