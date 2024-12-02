Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Sailors qualify in 50. Cal [Image 3 of 3]

    Tripoli Sailors qualify in 50. Cal

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241204-N-IL330-1074

    Chief Gunner’s Mate David Stevens, from Westerville, Ohio, fires an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a crew-served weapons qualification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 4, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 15:27
    Photo ID: 8783788
    VIRIN: 241204-N-IL330-1074
    Resolution: 6018x4012
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Tripoli Sailors qualify in 50. Cal [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

