Tripoli Sailors qualify in 50. Cal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241204-N-IL330-1039



Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Derian Barnett, from Houston, replaces the barrel of an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a crew-served weapons qualification aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 4, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)