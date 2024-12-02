The Strike Group Launch at the Blue Angels Homcoming Air Show 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. navy recruiters, assigned to Navy Tallent Aquisition Group New Orleans, assist the Strike Group team during the Blue Angels Homecomng air show in Pensacola, Fl, Nov. 1, 2024. NTAG New Orleans' role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy's Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans' area of responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles withing Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Spaecialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)