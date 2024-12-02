Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Strike Group Launch at the Blue Angels Homcoming Air Show 2024 [Image 2 of 10]

    The Strike Group Launch at the Blue Angels Homcoming Air Show 2024

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    U.S. navy recruiters, assigned to Navy Tallent Aquisition Group New Orleans, assist the Strike Group team during the Blue Angels Homecomng air show in Pensacola, Fl, Nov. 1, 2024. NTAG New Orleans' role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy's Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans' area of responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles withing Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Spaecialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8783748
    VIRIN: 241101-N-OQ442-1014
    Resolution: 1280x1600
    Size: 633.86 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

