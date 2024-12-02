SECNAV holds all hands call aboard Boxer with former Governor Arnold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and distinguished visitors gather for a group photo following an all hands call on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 4, 2024. Secretary Del Toro visited the Boxer for an all hands call to meet with Sailors to recognize their accomplishments on a recent deployment to the U.S. Pacific Fleet, and present Schwarzenegger with the Department of the Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)