SECNAV holds all hands call aboard Boxer with former Governor Arnold

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Arnold Schwarzenegger, 38th governor of California, addresses Sailors on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 4, 2024. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited the Boxer for an all hands call to recognize Sailors for their accomplishments on a recent deployment to the U.S. Pacific Fleet and present Schwarzenegger with the Department of the Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

