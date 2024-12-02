SECNAV holds all hands call aboard Boxer with former Governor Arnold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 38th governor of California, addresses Sailors on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 4, 2024. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited the Boxer for an all hands call to recognize Sailors for their accomplishments on a recent deployment to the U.S. Pacific Fleet and present Schwarzenegger with the Department of the Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)