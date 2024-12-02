Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESI 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    DESI 2024 Closing Ceremony

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tiarra Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (Nov. 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Robert Wirth, center, address crewmembers from the Peruvian Navy Submarine BAP Pisagua (SS 33) during the 2024 DESI closing ceremony held onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Nov. 20, 2024. Pisagua is in San Diego as part of the DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners the U.S. Navy with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 22:21
    Photo ID: 8782286
    VIRIN: 241120-N-QG393-1012
    Resolution: 4595x3064
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    DESI 2024
    BAP Pisagua (SS 33)
    SUBGRU-10
    Diesel Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI)

