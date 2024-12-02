DESI 2024 Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (Nov. 20, 2024) Rear Adm. Robert Wirth, commander, Submarine Group 10, pins a Diesel Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) commanding officer device on Cmdr. Alonso Mori, commanding officer of the Peruvian Navy Submarine BAP Pisagua (SS 33) during the 2024 DESI closing ceremony held onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Nov. 20, 2024. Pisagua is in San Diego as part of the DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners the U.S. Navy with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)