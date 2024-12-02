USS Spruance conducts a vertical replenishment with the USNS Caesar Chavez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241204-N-WV584-1192 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) move pallets across the flight deck during a vertical replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)