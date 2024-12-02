Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Spruance conducts a vertical replenishment with the USNS Caesar Chavez [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Spruance conducts a vertical replenishment with the USNS Caesar Chavez

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241204-N-WV584-1181 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) stand by on the flight deck as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, delivers supplies during a vertical replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 19:43
    Photo ID: 8782205
    VIRIN: 241204-N-WV584-1181
    Resolution: 6237x4158
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance conducts a vertical replenishment with the USNS Caesar Chavez [Image 5 of 5], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Spruance conducts a vertical replenishment with the USNS Caesar Chavez
    USS Spruance conducts a vertical replenishment with the USNS Caesar Chavez
    USS Spruance conducts a vertical replenishment with the USNS Caesar Chavez
    USS Spruance conducts a vertical replenishment with the USNS Caesar Chavez
    USS Spruance conducts a vertical replenishment with the USNS Caesar Chavez

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download