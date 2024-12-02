Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, visits the Defense Innovation Unit [Image 2 of 4]

    Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, visits the Defense Innovation Unit

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Devon Bistarkey 

    Defense Innovation Unit

    Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard meets with Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Director Doug Beck during a visit to the DIU, Mountain View, California, Dec. 4, 2024. (DOD Photo by Devon Bistarkey)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 18:00
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
