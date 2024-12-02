Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, visits the Defense Innovation Unit [Image 4 of 4]

    Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, visits the Defense Innovation Unit

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Devon Bistarkey 

    Defense Innovation Unit

    Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard participates in a walkthrough and capabilities brief during a visit to the Defense Innovation Unit in Mountain View, California, Dec. 4, 2024. The visit focused on building the partnership between DIU and the USGC focused on leveraging commercial technology to solve operational challenges. (DOD photo by Devon Bistarkey)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 18:00
    Photo ID: 8782114
    VIRIN: 241204-O-GG979-1002
    Resolution: 5797x3857
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, visits the Defense Innovation Unit [Image 4 of 4], by Devon Bistarkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Innovation
    DIU

