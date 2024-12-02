Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, visits the Defense Innovation Unit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard participates in a walkthrough and capabilities brief during a visit to the Defense Innovation Unit in Mountain View, California, Dec. 4, 2024. The visit focused on building the partnership between DIU and the USGC focused on leveraging commercial technology to solve operational challenges. (DOD photo by Devon Bistarkey)