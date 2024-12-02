U.S. Army Col. Tanya Simmons, the deputy commanding officer of the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Quintana, command sergeant major, 17th Sutainment Brigade, serve Thanksgiving dinner in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 05:47
|Photo ID:
|8781075
|VIRIN:
|241128-Z-KL044-1200
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Sustainment Brigade command team serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.