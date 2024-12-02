Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17th Sustainment Brigade command team serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    17th Sustainment Brigade command team serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Col. Joseph Claros, commander of the 17th Sustainment Brigade, and other Soldiers serve Thanksgiving dinner in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 05:47
    Photo ID: 8781073
    VIRIN: 241128-Z-KL044-1206
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th Sustainment Brigade command team serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    17th Sustainment Brigade command team serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers
    17th Sustainment Brigade command team serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers
    17th Sustainment Brigade command team serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers
    17th Sustainment Brigade command team serve Thanksgiving dinner to Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    1TSC
    364ESC
    17SB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download