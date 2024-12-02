Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO-led KFOR 34 soldiers participate in Liftoff event at Camp Bondsteel [Image 7 of 8]

    NATO-led KFOR 34 soldiers participate in Liftoff event at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    12.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Grace Wajler 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational soldiers, assigned to Kosovo Force 34, participate in a lifting competition on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 1, 2024. The competition, open to all soldiers deployed to Camp Bondsteel, is designed to provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals to give their maximum effort in various lifting events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grace Wajler)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 05:11
    Photo ID: 8781048
    VIRIN: 241201-Z-DX231-2042
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
