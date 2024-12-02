NATO-led KFOR 34 soldiers participate in Liftoff event at Camp Bondsteel

Multinational soldiers, assigned to Kosovo Force 34, participate in a lifting competition on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 1, 2024. The competition, open to all soldiers deployed to Camp Bondsteel, is designed to provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals to give their maximum effort in various lifting events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grace Wajler)
