NAF Atsugi Frocking Ceremony

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 4, 2024) Quartermaster 1st Class Delvin Wright, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, is promoted to his current rate during a frocking ceremony held at Cinema 77 onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)