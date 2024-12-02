Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    NAF Atsugi Frocking Ceremony

    JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 4, 2024) Quartermaster 1st Class Rowillande Soriano, from San Diego, California, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, is pinned by Master Chief Leonard Anderson, command master chief of NAF Atsugi, during his promotion in a frocking ceremony held at Cinema 77 onboard NAF Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    Japan
    Atsugi
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Frocking Ceremony
    NAF Atsugi
    Navy

