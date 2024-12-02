USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-EI510-1287 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Nov. 22, 2024) -- Rick Blangiardi, mayor of the City & County of Honolulu, right, and Adm. (Ret) Thomas Fargo, Former INDOPACOM Commander, center, speak with Sailors during a tour the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) off the coast of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2024. Hawaii performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)