USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Tour

241122-N-EI510-1251 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Nov. 22, 2024) -- Rick Blangiardi, mayor of the City & County of Honolulu, right, Jon Whittington, co-founder and co-owner of Hawaii Mortgage Group LLC, center, and Scott Humber, director of communications for Mayor Blangiardi, right, tour the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) off the coast of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2024. Hawaii performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)