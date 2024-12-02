Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Tour [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Tour

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    241122-N-EI510-1251 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Nov. 22, 2024) -- Rick Blangiardi, mayor of the City & County of Honolulu, right, Jon Whittington, co-founder and co-owner of Hawaii Mortgage Group LLC, center, and Scott Humber, director of communications for Mayor Blangiardi, right, tour the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) off the coast of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2024. Hawaii performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 18:52
    Photo ID: 8780463
    VIRIN: 241121-N-EI510-1251
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Tour [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hawaii hosts Distinguished Visitors
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Tour
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Tour
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Tour
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Tour
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    Hawaii
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776)
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download