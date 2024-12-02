90 MW Wrangler of the Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosely, 90th Missile Wing command chief, gives a 90 MW coffee mug to Maj. Julie Carpenter, 90th Medical Group pharmacy flight commander, for winning Wrangler of the Month at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 20, 2024. Winning Wrangler of the Month for the 90 MW shows that the Airman chosen displays exceptional dedication, professionalism and airmanship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)