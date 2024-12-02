90 MW Wrangler of the Month

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Missile Wing Airmen gather around the 90th Medical Group pharmacy to watch Maj. Julie Carpenter, 90th MDG pharmacy flight commander, receive a coin from Col. Johnny Galbert, 90 MW commander, for winning Wrangler of the Month at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 20, 2024. Winning Wrangler of the Month for the 90 MW shows that the Airman chosen displays exceptional dedication, professionalism and airmanship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 18:12
    Photo ID: 8780414
    VIRIN: 241120-F-BC297-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety

