90th Missile Wing Airmen gather around the 90th Medical Group pharmacy to watch Maj. Julie Carpenter, 90th MDG pharmacy flight commander, receive a coin from Col. Johnny Galbert, 90 MW commander, for winning Wrangler of the Month at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 20, 2024. Winning Wrangler of the Month for the 90 MW shows that the Airman chosen displays exceptional dedication, professionalism and airmanship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 18:12
|Photo ID:
|8780414
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-BC297-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 90 MW Wrangler of the Month [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.