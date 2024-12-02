90 MW Wrangler of the Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Missile Wing Airmen gather around the 90th Medical Group pharmacy to watch Maj. Julie Carpenter, 90th MDG pharmacy flight commander, receive a coin from Col. Johnny Galbert, 90 MW commander, for winning Wrangler of the Month at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 20, 2024. Winning Wrangler of the Month for the 90 MW shows that the Airman chosen displays exceptional dedication, professionalism and airmanship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)