Mokapu Elementary hosts Turkey Trot with Marines with 3d MLR

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Trenton Newman, a native of Virginia and an expeditionary fuel technician with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, plays a game of soccer with the kids during the Turkey Trot at Mokapu Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2024. 3d MLR adopted Mokapu Elementary School through the Adopt-A-School program, a program that encourages service members to assist the school through mentoring and community service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8780196
|VIRIN:
|241127-M-VW647-1266
|Resolution:
|8112x5411
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
