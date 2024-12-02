Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mokapu Elementary hosts Turkey Trot with Marines with 3d MLR

    Mokapu Elementary hosts Turkey Trot with Marines with 3d MLR

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Trenton Newman, a native of Virginia and an expeditionary fuel technician with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, plays a game of soccer with the kids during the Turkey Trot at Mokapu Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2024. 3d MLR adopted Mokapu Elementary School through the Adopt-A-School program, a program that encourages service members to assist the school through mentoring and community service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8780196
    VIRIN: 241127-M-VW647-1266
    Resolution: 8112x5411
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mokapu Elementary hosts Turkey Trot with Marines with 3d MLR [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

