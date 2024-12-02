Mokapu Elementary hosts Turkey Trot with Marines with 3d MLR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Trenton Newman, a native of Minnesota and a machinist with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts warm-up drills with the kids during the Turkey Trot at Mokapu Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2024. 3d MLR adopted Mokapu Elementary School through the Adopt-A-School program, a program that encourages service members to assist the school through mentoring and community service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)