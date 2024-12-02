U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Trenton Newman, a native of Minnesota and a machinist with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts warm-up drills with the kids during the Turkey Trot at Mokapu Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2024. 3d MLR adopted Mokapu Elementary School through the Adopt-A-School program, a program that encourages service members to assist the school through mentoring and community service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 15:34
|Photo ID:
|8780198
|VIRIN:
|241127-M-VW647-1153
|Resolution:
|7534x5025
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mokapu Elementary hosts Turkey Trot with Marines with 3d MLR [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.