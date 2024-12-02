Tyndall’s Airman Leadership School holds formal graduation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Jeddyann Robinson, 325th Force Support Squadron, fitness and sports supervisor, center, receives the John L. Levitow award during the Airman Leadership School Class 25-1 graduation ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. The award is the highest honor presented to the top graduate of a professional military education course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)