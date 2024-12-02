Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall’s Airman Leadership School holds formal graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Tyndall’s Airman Leadership School holds formal graduation ceremony

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Jeddyann Robinson, 325th Force Support Squadron, fitness and sports supervisor, center, receives the John L. Levitow award during the Airman Leadership School Class 25-1 graduation ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. The award is the highest honor presented to the top graduate of a professional military education course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 12:17
    Photo ID: 8779735
    VIRIN: 241121-F-IB373-1079
    Resolution: 5709x3806
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    ACC
    Graduation
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    Tyndall
    Class 25-1

