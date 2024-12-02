Tyndall’s Airman Leadership School holds formal graduation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tyndall Air Force Base honor guardsman present the colors during the Airman Leadership School Class 25-1 graduation ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. The graduation was a formal ceremony to celebrate the graduates’ completion of the first level of Enlisted Professional Military Education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)