    Tyndall’s Airman Leadership School holds formal graduation ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Tyndall’s Airman Leadership School holds formal graduation ceremony

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Tyndall Air Force Base honor guardsman present the colors during the Airman Leadership School Class 25-1 graduation ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2024. The graduation was a formal ceremony to celebrate the graduates’ completion of the first level of Enlisted Professional Military Education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 12:17
    Photo ID: 8779734
    VIRIN: 241121-F-IB373-1024
    Resolution: 5307x3538
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Tyndall’s Airman Leadership School holds formal graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Graduation
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    Tyndall
    Class 25-1

