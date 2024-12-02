41st FAB hosts Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, the commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, and Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, the commander of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, host the annual tree-lighting ceremony held on the parade field at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 2, 2024. 41st Field Artillery Brigade hosted the event to bring together participants with food, games, and choir performances during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)