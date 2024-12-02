Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st FAB hosts Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    41st FAB hosts Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, the commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, and Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, the commander of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, host the annual tree-lighting ceremony held on the parade field at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 2, 2024. 41st Field Artillery Brigade hosted the event to bring together participants with food, games, and choir performances during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 10:51
    Photo ID: 8779704
    VIRIN: 241202-A-FO268-6509
    Resolution: 2913x4370
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB hosts Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    41st FAB hsots Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event
    41st FAB hosts Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event
    41st FAB hosts Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tree Lighting
    3-321 FAR
    1-77 AR
    7ATC
    41FAB
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download