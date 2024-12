Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard law enforcement crews from Coast Guard Cutter Venturous interdict a vessel suspected of illegal drug smuggling 84 miles south of Jicarita Island, Panama, Nov. 17, 2024. The illegal narcotics and detainees were offloaded to Port Everglades by the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton Dec. 2, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)