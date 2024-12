Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crewmembers from Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offload bales of interdicted narcotics in Port Everglades, Florida, Dec. 2, 2024. Hamilton’s crew offloaded more than 16,100 pounds of cocaine worth an assessed street value of approximately $182.8 million that the Coast Guard and its partners intercepted in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)