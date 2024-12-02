WBAMC Forensic Nurses receive advanced SANE training

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    The Texas A&M University Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) mobile simulation RV visited the William Beaumont Army Medical Center campus October 28 through 31 and provided WBAMC forensic nurses clinical training requirements for forensic nurses to provide these services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 10:25
    Photo ID: 8779677
    VIRIN: 241030-D-A1704-1001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

