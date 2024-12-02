WBAMC Forensic Nurses receive advanced SANE training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Texas A&M University Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) mobile simulation RV visited the William Beaumont Army Medical Center campus October 28 through 31 and provided WBAMC forensic nurses clinical training requirements for forensic nurses to provide these services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. (Courtesy Photo)