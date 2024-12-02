WBAMC Forensic Nurses receive advanced SANE training

Courtesy Photo | The Texas A&M University Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing Sexual Assault Nurse...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Texas A&M University Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) mobile simulation RV visited the William Beaumont Army Medical Center campus October 28 through 31 and provided WBAMC forensic nurses clinical training requirements for forensic nurses to provide these services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – Four forensic nurses who serve as sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) at William Beaumont Army Medical Center received advanced SANE training and certification from a mobile SANE simulator from the Texas A&M University Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing, October 28 through 31.



The mobile SANE simulator was an RV driven by two SANE coaches and two SANE teacher associates (TAs) that traveled all the way from Brian, Texas, to provide the training to the WBAMC nurses.



“This training will equip WBAMC to ensure there is a SANE nurse available 24/7 to respond and offer specialized care to victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault,” said Leticia Sprinkle, WBAMC forensic nurse and coordinator of the training. “Beneficiaries can rest assure that these delicate and highly specialized medical-forensic services are available to them and that they do not have to leave the military healthcare system to seek acute and follow up care to address their concerns.”



The simulation SANE team from Texas A&M provides this training to help medical facilities quickly acquire the skills needed for their patient population, and going mobile was the best way to help.



“There is a lot of moving parts in being a sexual assault nurse examiner, and we wanted learners to have an opportunity to practice all those skills in safe environment, not only for them but also for their patients,” said Danae Prehn, forensic simulation coordinator from Texas A&M.



According to Sprinkle, the training obtained from Texas A&M meets all national educational standards to teach a selected and committed group of nurses on how to properly manage and address these medical concerns anytime during the day and night, seven days a week.



The four WBAMC nurses were taken through the three-and-a-half-day condensed course by learning through a dynamic learning environment in which they came in contact with real people and in this case, it was the TAs. TAs are trained SANE nurses from different parts of Texas, who act out the symptomology of a sexually assaulted person, but also bring in years of experience to the training.



The WBAMC nurses also learned how to fill out the paperwork while staying connected to the patient, ensuring the patients needs were met. Prehn explained that since the WBAMC nurses were already registered nurses, it was just a matter of teaching them how to start the physical exam, how to collect the evidence, with photography if needed, and the TAs taught them by giving them immediate feedback when performing the physical exam.



The SANE simulator RV also came equipped with 3D-virtual reality training. WBAMC nurses were able to test their knowledge and skills with the 3D-virtual simulators, by walking through male and female sexual assault simulations that they would encounter in an emergency room.



The training was also made fun with a puzzle room or escape room, where learners were tested on what they learned with clues to help unlock the answers to topics that the coaches gave them.



Cecelia Key, a registered nurse with WBAMC, felt the training was top-notch and important.



“This is important for patients who are at risk and the resources are not available,” said Key. “We are one of two hospitals who have these resources available, as far as SANEs are needed.” Key said this training made her more confident and comfortable should she ever need to help a victim.



Sprinkle said that it is important to be mindful of the short and long-term physical and behavioral effects of interpersonal violence on beneficiaries. “The prevalence of these chief complaints is concerning, and we need a healthcare organization with staff members who step in and assist with timely, effective and compassionate care,” said Sprinkle.



“This training is something that is very needed because sexual assault can happen to anyone at any time and we are available resources for our local communities who may not have it and need it,” said Key.



If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, please seek immediate care by calling 911, or visiting the WBAMC ER and asking for a SANE nurse. “We are here to assist you during these stressful and sensitive situations, and although time is of an essence for these services to be effective but there is no time limitations to seek medical care,” said Sprinkle. “We are here for you!”