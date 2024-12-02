Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d SOW Airdrops Supplies to Swedish Forces During Adamant Serpent 25 [Image 6 of 6]

    352d SOW Airdrops Supplies to Swedish Forces During Adamant Serpent 25

    VäSTRA GöTALANDS LäN, SWEDEN

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Odum 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A 352d Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II airdrops supplies to Swedish forces as part of Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 on Gotland Island, Sweden, Nov.16, 2024. Exercise Adamant Serpent strengthens the strategic and tactical relationship between the U.S. and its newest NATO ally and better enables them to respond to any threat.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 07:35
    Location: VäSTRA GöTALANDS LäN, SE
