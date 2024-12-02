352d SOW Airdrops Supplies to Swedish Forces During Adamant Serpent 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 352d Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II airdrops supplies to Swedish forces as part of Exercise Adamant Serpent 25 on Gotland Island, Sweden, Nov.16, 2024. Exercise Adamant Serpent strengthens the strategic and tactical relationship between the U.S. and its newest NATO ally and better enables them to respond to any threat.