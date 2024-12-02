CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines demonstrate the decontamination procedure for individuals exposed to hazardous materials during bilateral chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training during Exercise Freezing Winds 24 on Pahkajarvi, Finland, Nov. 26, 2024. Exercise Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)