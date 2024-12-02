A U.S. Marine and a Finnish service member with the Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team, collect samples of a simulated radiological agent during bilateral chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training during Exercise Freezing Winds 24 on Pahkajarvi, Finland, Nov. 26, 2024. Exercise Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 07:40
|Photo ID:
|8779514
|VIRIN:
|241127-M-GS031-2819
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.67 MB
|Location:
|PAHKAJARVI, FI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Franco Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.