CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine and a Finnish service member with the Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team, collect samples of a simulated radiological agent during bilateral chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training during Exercise Freezing Winds 24 on Pahkajarvi, Finland, Nov. 26, 2024. Exercise Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)