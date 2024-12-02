Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team

    PAHKAJARVI, FINLAND

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine and a Finnish service member with the Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team, collect samples of a simulated radiological agent during bilateral chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training during Exercise Freezing Winds 24 on Pahkajarvi, Finland, Nov. 26, 2024. Exercise Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 07:40
    Photo ID: 8779514
    VIRIN: 241127-M-GS031-2819
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.67 MB
    Location: PAHKAJARVI, FI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Franco Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team
    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team
    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team
    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team
    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team
    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team
    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team
    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team
    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team
    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team
    CBRN Marines Conduct Bilateral Training with Nylands Brigade Fire, Rescue, and Response Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEFA, Freezing Winds, FRWI24, EUCOM, Stronger Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download