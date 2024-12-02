Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swedish Forces Provide Indirect Fire During ASP 25 Live-Fire Training Event [Image 3 of 3]

    Swedish Forces Provide Indirect Fire During ASP 25 Live-Fire Training Event

    VäSTRA GöTALANDS LäN, SWEDEN

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Odum 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Swedish forces provide indirect fire for a live-fire training event on Gotland Island, Sweden Nov. 15, 2024 as part of Exercise Adamant Serpent 25. Exercise Adamant Serpent demonstrates each nation’s individual and combined agility in responding to any threat and strengthens the strategic relationship between two NATO allies. NATO allies stand together in support of a safe and stable Europe by strengthening strategic relationships and building combined bilateral capabilities.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 07:34
    Photo ID: 8779518
    VIRIN: 241114-A-FC392-1005
    Resolution: 4517x3663
    Size: 10.6 MB
    Location: VäSTRA GöTALANDS LäN, SE
    #SOFinEurope #StrongerTogether

