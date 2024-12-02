Swedish Forces Provide Indirect Fire During ASP 25 Live-Fire Training Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Swedish forces provide indirect fire for a live-fire training event on Gotland Island, Sweden Nov. 15, 2024 as part of Exercise Adamant Serpent 25. Exercise Adamant Serpent demonstrates each nation’s individual and combined agility in responding to any threat and strengthens the strategic relationship between two NATO allies. NATO allies stand together in support of a safe and stable Europe by strengthening strategic relationships and building combined bilateral capabilities.