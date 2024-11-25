Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Yongsan-Casey Thanksgiving Day serving event [Image 10 of 10]

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor F Perez Vargas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army and Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army Soldiers stationed on Camp Casey and Camp Hovey attend a Thanksgiving luncheon at the Main Casey Dining Facility on Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2024. Thanksgiving luncheons are a time-honored custom in the U.S. Army; command teams hosting and sharing meals with Soldiers, civilians, and their families in the spirit of camaraderie prior to the Thanksgiving Day feast. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Perez Vargas)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 00:40
    Photo ID: 8779326
    VIRIN: 241128-A-GG011-1046
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Thanksgiving Day serving event [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thanksgiving Day
    Soldiers
    Army
    USAG Yongsan-Casey

