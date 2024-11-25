USAG Yongsan-Casey Thanksgiving Day serving event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander, serves a Soldier during the Thanksgiving luncheon at the Main Casey Dining Facility on Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2024. Thanksgiving luncheons are a time-honored custom in the U.S. Army; command teams hosting and sharing meals with Soldiers, civilians, and their families in the spirit of camaraderie prior to the Thanksgiving Day feast. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Perez Vargas)