U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander, serves a Soldier during the Thanksgiving luncheon at the Main Casey Dining Facility on Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2024. Thanksgiving luncheons are a time-honored custom in the U.S. Army; command teams hosting and sharing meals with Soldiers, civilians, and their families in the spirit of camaraderie prior to the Thanksgiving Day feast. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Perez Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 00:40
|Photo ID:
|8779323
|VIRIN:
|241128-A-GG011-1039
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Thanksgiving Day serving event [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.