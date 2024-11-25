Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building a Sailor: Navy Aerospace Medical Technician and Aerospace Physiology Technicians Now Receiving Transferable College Credits [Image 4 of 5]

    Building a Sailor: Navy Aerospace Medical Technician and Aerospace Physiology Technicians Now Receiving Transferable College Credits

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Henry Nguyen (left center) and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jocelyne Palacios-Martinez (right center) pose for a photo with instructor staff after graduating from the Aviation Physiologist Technician course at the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI), Aug. 22. Students of the course now receive transferrable college credit through the Uniformed Services University and their College of Allied Health Sciences. The Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) is the Navy’s leader in operational medicine and trains specialty providers for aviation, surface, submarine, expeditionary, and special operations communities. With five detachments, 12 training centers, and facilities in over 60 locations across the United States, NMOTC provides high impact individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey SW/AW)

    This work, Building a Sailor: Navy Aerospace Medical Technician and Aerospace Physiology Technicians Now Receiving Transferable College Credits [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    NAMI
    NMOTC
    NMFDC

