Building a Sailor: Navy Aerospace Medical Technician and Aerospace Physiology Technicians Now Receiving Transferable College Credits

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jocelyne Palacios-Martinez sits in one of the centrifugal chair modules as part of the Aviation Physiologist Technician course at the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI), Aug. 22. Students of the course now receive transferrable college credit through the Uniformed Services University and their College of Allied Health Sciences. The Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) is the Navy’s leader in operational medicine and trains specialty providers for aviation, surface, submarine, expeditionary, and special operations communities. With five detachments, 12 training centers, and facilities in over 60 locations across the United States, NMOTC provides high impact individual medical training for the Navy, other U.S. armed forces, and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class William Frye FMF/AW)