The USACE Kansas City District's Melvern Lake project outlet channel at very low levels due to stoplog implementation for the periodic inspection.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 11:04
|Photo ID:
|8778366
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-OK605-3664
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Surface [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
