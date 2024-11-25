Brian Turk (right), Kansas City District civil engineer and Glen Bellew (left), Northwestern Division levee safety program manager prepare to enter and walk the entire conduit tunnel.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 11:04
|Photo ID:
|8778364
|VIRIN:
|241107-A-OK605-1700
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Surface [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
