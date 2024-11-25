2d TSB announces Employees of the Quarter: 3rd Quarter 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to Leonardo Bacilio, Network Infrastructure Technician, Network Enterprise Center Ansbach, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion, on his selection as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Employee of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter 2024.



Thrust into crucial leadership and project manager, Mr. Bacilio managed the team responsible for operating and maintaining the unclassified and classified networks that span the eight Army installations. He led the NEC component for the technical oversight of the System Acceptance Test to ensure all network devices were configured and operated in accordance with standards.



He also tirelessly collaborated with the Regional Cyber Center-Europe network and system technicians to ensure the virtual servers on the legacy network were interconnected with the NETMOD network.