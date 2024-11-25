Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB announces Employees of the Quarter: 3rd Quarter 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    2d TSB announces Employees of the Quarter: 3rd Quarter 2024

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Congratulations to Leonardo Bacilio, Network Infrastructure Technician, Network Enterprise Center Ansbach, 52d Strategic Signal Battalion, on his selection as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Employee of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter 2024.

    Thrust into crucial leadership and project manager, Mr. Bacilio managed the team responsible for operating and maintaining the unclassified and classified networks that span the eight Army installations. He led the NEC component for the technical oversight of the System Acceptance Test to ensure all network devices were configured and operated in accordance with standards.

    He also tirelessly collaborated with the Regional Cyber Center-Europe network and system technicians to ensure the virtual servers on the legacy network were interconnected with the NETMOD network.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 04:23
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
