    2d TSB announces Employees of the Quarter: 3rd Quarter 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    2d TSB announces Employees of the Quarter: 3rd Quarter 2024

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Congratulations to Justyna Garbacz, Administrative Support Assistant, 509th Signal Battalion, on her selection as the 2d Theater Signal Brigade Employee of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter 2024.

    In support of personnel management, Ms. Garbacz has skillfully managed the in-processing of several new Soldiers to the battalion. Her meticulous approach ensured each individual receives proper orientation and completed necessary training, including Defense Travel System and Government Travel Charge Card programs.

    Ms. Garbacz is highly regarded for her strong interpersonal skills and her ability to work effectively with both Department of Defense personnel and service members. She approaches each individual's concerns with genuine care and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to resolving issues to the satisfaction of all parties involved. Her persistence in pursuit of solutions reflects her high standards and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Army photo graphic by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8778039
    VIRIN: 241105-A-FX425-1001
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 106.73 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
