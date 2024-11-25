Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Returns Home to U.S. Naval Station Mayport [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Returns Home to U.S. Naval Station Mayport

    UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    241126-N-DB801-5002 
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 26, 2024) – U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, delivers remarks to crew of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) upon mooring at U.S. Naval Station Mayport, Fla. The Indianapolis conducted a 20-month deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, making it the longest deployed freedom-variant littoral combat ship to operate in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 02:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Returns Home to U.S. Naval Station Mayport [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Mayport
    Return to Homeport
    20-month deployment
    USS Indianapolis (LCS 17)
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

