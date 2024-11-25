USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Returns Home to U.S. Naval Station Mayport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 26, 2024) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) returns to U.S. Naval Station Mayport, Fla., following a 20-month deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Indianapolis made history as the longest deployed freedom-variant littoral combat ship to operate in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)