241126-N-DB801-5001
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 26, 2024) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) returns to U.S. Naval Station Mayport, Fla., following a 20-month deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Indianapolis made history as the longest deployed freedom-variant littoral combat ship to operate in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 02:33
|Photo ID:
|8777988
|VIRIN:
|241126-N-DB801-5001
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Returns Home to U.S. Naval Station Mayport [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.